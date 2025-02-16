Stanich Group LLC Invests $1.21 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stanich Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Stanich Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,461.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,605,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,321,000 after buying an additional 3,596,090 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,227.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 656,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,814,000 after buying an additional 655,457 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,975.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,076,000 after buying an additional 532,085 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,060,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,477,000 after buying an additional 396,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 676,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,261,000 after buying an additional 174,889 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $416.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.47. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $315.24 and a 52-week high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

