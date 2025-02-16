Lee Financial Co Has $595,000 Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lee Financial Co boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Wit LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,575.0% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.70 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $108.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.54 and a 200-day moving average of $107.39.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

