ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Lifted by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up approximately 2.6% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 14.6% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total transaction of $12,242,408.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,953.65. The trade was a 82.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.41, for a total transaction of $418,075.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,871.17. This trade represents a 19.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,257 shares of company stock worth $23,579,376. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $985.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,070.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $971.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $906.00 to $913.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,070.00 to $1,210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,129.72.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

