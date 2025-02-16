Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Has $357,000 Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 17.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 9.7% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 16,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Realty Income by 8.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 100,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $218,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $54.53 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 25 dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.264 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 301.91%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

