Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17,137.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,860,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,289,818,000 after buying an additional 7,815,305 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,420,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,381,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,056 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,432,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,538,000 after buying an additional 1,580,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,195,000,000 after buying an additional 1,565,083 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $113.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.50 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

