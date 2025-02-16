Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,456,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VV opened at $281.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $275.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $226.62 and a 52-week high of $281.93.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

