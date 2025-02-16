Lee Financial Co Takes $207,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 747.1% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $119.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.56. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $120.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.45 billion, a PE ratio of 627.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.81.

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total value of $1,610,800.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 512,006 shares in the company, valued at $59,372,215.76. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 9,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $650,740.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,454,469.88. The trade was a 8.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,346,976 shares of company stock worth $642,660,729. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

