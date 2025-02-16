MN Wealth Advisors LLC Has $517,000 Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

MN Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7,432.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,117,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,411,000 after buying an additional 6,035,964 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,553,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,202,000 after purchasing an additional 207,282 shares during the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,657,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,903,000 after purchasing an additional 181,222 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,408,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,433,000 after purchasing an additional 48,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,356,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,959,000 after buying an additional 240,463 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $65.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.02 and a 1-year high of $67.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average of $63.95.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

