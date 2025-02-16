Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel Has $2.17 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 1.8% of Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 247,724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 16.6% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,551,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $901,967,000 after purchasing an additional 363,401 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 45.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 55,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 7.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $387.99 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $278.69 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $365.29 and its 200 day moving average is $354.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $17.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.66%.

In other news, insider Angela Beatty sold 375 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.50, for a total transaction of $134,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,916.50. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 232 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.46, for a total transaction of $91,514.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,610.90. This represents a 2.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,280 shares of company stock worth $8,316,190 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.22.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

