Rhumbline Advisers Has $154.95 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,569,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 47,472 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $154,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 950.0% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.31.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078,337.92. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $57.06 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.07. The firm has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.