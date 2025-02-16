NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (SRV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 15th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 55.4% annually over the last three years.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Price Performance

SRV opened at $47.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average is $44.45. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 12-month low of $34.42 and a 12-month high of $50.61.

Insider Transactions at NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

About NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

In other NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund news, insider John Alban sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $48,788.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John M. Musgrave acquired 773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,311.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,371. This trade represents a 33.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 968 shares of company stock worth $40,462 in the last 90 days.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

