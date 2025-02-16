JNBA Financial Advisors Has $22.47 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Aflac accounts for 2.3% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Aflac were worth $22,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Aflac by 41.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE AFL opened at $103.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.09. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $78.38 and a one year high of $115.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 28.76%. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $2,558,529.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,018,701.20. This trade represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on AFL shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Aflac from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Aflac from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Aflac from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

