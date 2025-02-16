Propel Media, Inc. (PROM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

Propel Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0207 per share on Tuesday, February 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Propel Media’s previous dividend of $0.009978.
Propel Media Stock Performance
Propel Media stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41. Propel Media has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.89.
About Propel Media
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Propel Media
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Propel Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propel Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.