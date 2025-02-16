Propel Media, Inc. (PROM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

Propel Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0207 per share on Tuesday, February 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Propel Media’s previous dividend of $0.009978.

Propel Media Stock Performance

Propel Media stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41. Propel Media has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.89.

About Propel Media

Propel Media, Inc operates as a diversified online advertising company in the United States and internationally. It delivers advertising via its online advertising platform called Propel Media Platform that allows advertisers to target users and deliver video, display, and text based advertising. The company offers a self-serve platform and a managed services option that give advertisers diverse solutions to reach online users and acquire customers.

