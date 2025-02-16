Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Short Interest Up 15.4% in January

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 626,500 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 542,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,265.0 days.

Signify Price Performance

Shares of SFFYF opened at $20.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.66. Signify has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $32.14.

Get Signify alerts:

Signify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. Its LED, systems and services are used for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.