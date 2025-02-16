Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Short Interest Up 15.4% in January

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 626,500 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 542,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,265.0 days.
Signify Price Performance
Shares of SFFYF opened at $20.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.66. Signify has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $32.14.
Signify Company Profile
