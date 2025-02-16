SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHYGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

SJM Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SJMHY opened at $1.11 on Friday. SJM has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25.

About SJM

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau. The company operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in rolling, non-rolling, and electronic game gaming operations.

