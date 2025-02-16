The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) Short Interest Down 31.5% in January

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the January 15th total of 180,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Siam Cement Public Price Performance
Shares of SCVPF opened at $4.89 on Friday. Siam Cement Public has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $7.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24.
Siam Cement Public Company Profile
