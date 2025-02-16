The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) Short Interest Down 31.5% in January

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the January 15th total of 180,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Siam Cement Public Price Performance

Shares of SCVPF opened at $4.89 on Friday. Siam Cement Public has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $7.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24.

Siam Cement Public Company Profile

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the cement and building materials, chemicals, and packaging businesses in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Cement-Building Materials Business, Chemicals Business, Packaging Business, and Others segments.

