Qudian (NYSE:QD) Stock Price Up 9.2% – Here’s Why

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.26. Approximately 490,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 309,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. The company has a market cap of $660.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.38 and a beta of 0.72.
Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 0.36%.
Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.
