PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 575,374 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 404% from the previous session’s volume of 114,192 shares.The stock last traded at $50.04 and had previously closed at $50.05.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMU. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 388,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,628,000 after buying an additional 39,893 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after buying an additional 90,640 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 67,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. AIFG Consultants Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

