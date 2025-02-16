PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PayPal from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.52.

PayPal stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.14. The company has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.97 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. PayPal’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

