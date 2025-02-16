Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFG opened at $104.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

