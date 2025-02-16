Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 329,000 ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 329,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,024,000. ATS comprises about 4.0% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.34% of ATS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ATS by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of ATS by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATS in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of ATS by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ATS by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ATS Trading Down 1.0 %

ATS opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. ATS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $39.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average is $28.93.

About ATS

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. ATS had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that ATS Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

