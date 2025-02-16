Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,397 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,916 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Target comprises 2.0% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Target by 10.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 218,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,247,000 after purchasing an additional 20,360 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Target during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 3.7% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,678 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,310 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Target from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Target from $167.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.70.
Target Price Performance
Shares of TGT stock opened at $127.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.11 and a 200-day moving average of $143.21.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Target Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 47.51%.
Target Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Target
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.