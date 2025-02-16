iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Holdings Decreased by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.0674 dividend. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

