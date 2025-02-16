Copperleaf Capital LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Vested Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Two West Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFGR opened at $26.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $29.39.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

