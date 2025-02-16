Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.13% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $18,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Busey Bank raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Busey Bank now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $119.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $97.71 and a 52 week high of $121.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.37.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

