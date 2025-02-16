Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 49,000 shares during the period. Allegiant Travel makes up approximately 11.7% of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Allegiant Travel worth $10,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 993,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,701,000 after buying an additional 167,148 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 741,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,823,000 after purchasing an additional 253,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 608,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 600,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,584,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Allegiant Travel Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $83.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.41. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $36.08 and a 52-week high of $107.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $54.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.10.
Get Our Latest Research Report on ALGT
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 350 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $28,269.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,970.50. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 28,319 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $2,391,822.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,147,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,397,275.80. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Allegiant Travel Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Allegiant Travel
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.