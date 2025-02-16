Agilis Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Agilis Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 197.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,625,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742,994 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 17.9% of Agilis Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Agilis Partners LLC owned about 0.57% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $59,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 228,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 152,987 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,937.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 887,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,898,000 after acquiring an additional 844,190 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 245.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 458,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 295,836 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $23.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average is $22.48. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $23.73.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

