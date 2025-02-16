NYL Investors LLC Invests $703,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

NYL Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $119,220,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,144.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,150,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,041 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,240,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,407,000 after purchasing an additional 888,764 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 471.5% in the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 915,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,591,000 after purchasing an additional 755,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield FTC Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenfield FTC Inc. now owns 893,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,577,000 after purchasing an additional 603,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $81.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.41. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

