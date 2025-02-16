Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.60 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 1.6% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in S&P Global by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in S&P Global by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 871,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,280,000 after purchasing an additional 92,115 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.92.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $539.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.69 and a 1-year high of $545.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $507.39 and a 200-day moving average of $507.13. The company has a market cap of $167.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

