Beacon Capital Management LLC Acquires 14,417 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,417 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 6.8% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $52,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.1% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $538.15 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $539.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $522.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $497.86.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.