Ellis Investment Partners LLC Boosts Position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,624 shares during the quarter. FS Credit Opportunities accounts for about 1.1% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of FS Credit Opportunities worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Keith Bethel purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,200. The trade was a 33.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Down 0.1 %

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

NYSE:FSCO opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.58. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $7.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0645 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

About FS Credit Opportunities

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.