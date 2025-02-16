2,954 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Purchased by TigerOak Management L.L.C.

TigerOak Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,581,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 11,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $604,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $249.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.34 and a 200 day moving average of $240.49. The stock has a market cap of $151.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $218.55 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.