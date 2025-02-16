Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 727.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.77.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 24,105,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $386,417,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $138,969.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,926,632.75. The trade was a 4.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,008,870 shares of company stock valued at $416,950,073. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

