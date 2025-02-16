WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Stock Unloaded Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in WillScot Mobile Mini stock on January 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JOINT OWNERSHIP LPL ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 1/29/2025.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WSC opened at $38.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.67, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.57 and a 1-year high of $50.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at $514,000. Swedbank AB grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 229.2% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,226,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 44,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 31.7% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 36,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 8,669 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 14,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $487,706.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,113 shares in the company, valued at $905,859.97. This trade represents a 35.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Graeme Parkes sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $107,329.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,994.18. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Baird R W cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WillScot Mobile Mini

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.