Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock Unloaded Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Paylocity stock on January 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JOINT OWNERSHIP LPL ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Paylocity alerts:

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 1/29/2025.

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $216.96 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $129.94 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.94 and a 200-day moving average of $183.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PCTY shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $214.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.25.

Get Our Latest Report on PCTY

Institutional Trading of Paylocity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Paylocity by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 57,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Paylocity by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 461,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,999,000 after purchasing an additional 84,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its stake in Paylocity by 6,025.6% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 125,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,085,000 after purchasing an additional 123,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

In other news, SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $47,742.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,605.86. This trade represents a 1.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $40,977.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,387.56. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,434 shares of company stock valued at $25,636,985 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.