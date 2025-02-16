Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in TransDigm Group stock on January 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JOINT OWNERSHIP LPL ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 1/29/2025.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 1.5 %

TDG stock opened at $1,315.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,300.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,317.67. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,136.27 and a 12-month high of $1,451.32. The company has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 34.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,462.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 200,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,456,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,304,000. Finally, Gallo Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,354.08, for a total value of $27,081,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,046,584.64. This trade represents a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total transaction of $47,519,825.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,461,615.94. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,525 shares of company stock valued at $139,851,401 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

