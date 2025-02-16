Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Invests $205,000 in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 677.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in International Paper by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in International Paper by 90.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 15.6% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 20.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 42,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $56.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.02. International Paper has a 52-week low of $33.16 and a 52-week high of $60.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 117.84%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas lowered International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $35,034.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,896.55. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

