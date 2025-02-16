Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Secured Retirement Advisors LLC

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,777 shares during the quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 109.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,559,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,913,000 after acquiring an additional 11,779,162 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 3,468,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,291 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1,148.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,596,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Monster Beverage by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,742,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,379 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day moving average of $50.98. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $43.32 and a 12-month high of $61.22. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,748.60. This represents a 11.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MNST shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BNP Paribas dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

