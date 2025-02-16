Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,576,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,492,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,999 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 28,885.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,696,640,000 after buying an additional 931,841 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4,559.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 844,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,641,000 after buying an additional 826,700 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,172,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,070,000 after buying an additional 389,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,226,000 after buying an additional 388,746 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.73.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $264.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.59. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $238.85 and a twelve month high of $302.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.