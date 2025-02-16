Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,267 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 700.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total transaction of $100,259,088.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,700,583. This represents a 88.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,809 shares of company stock worth $290,374,484 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,058.60 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $542.01 and a one year high of $1,064.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $929.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $804.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

