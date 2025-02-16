Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Boosted by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,245 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $762,798,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 66,967.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 853,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $308,433,000 after purchasing an additional 852,496 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $143,392,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,582,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,279,788,000 after purchasing an additional 316,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,306,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,639,725,000 after purchasing an additional 215,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 0.9 %

Stryker stock opened at $385.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $146.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $314.93 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $377.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.66.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.68.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

