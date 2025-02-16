iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,020 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $51,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 891.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 278.8% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $95.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.75. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $85.14 and a 52 week high of $100.29. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5456 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

