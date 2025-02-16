Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Position Raised by Meixler Investment Management Ltd.

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 2.0% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 73,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

EPD stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $34.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average of $30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.535 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EPD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

