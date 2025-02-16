Opes Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,931 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,065,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,196,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,267 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,053 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,048,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,453,000 after acquiring an additional 230,711 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,322,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,357,000 after acquiring an additional 820,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,862,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,793,000 after acquiring an additional 232,340 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.85 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

