Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 12,467 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,467 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $28,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $181.08 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $158.83 and a 52-week high of $188.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.88. The firm has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.