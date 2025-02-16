Principal Securities Inc. Acquires 2,156 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $19,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 460.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of IUSG opened at $146.00 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $109.63 and a 52 week high of $146.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

