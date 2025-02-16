Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel Purchases 18,943 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 205.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares during the quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 440,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,404,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.93.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

