Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI) Short Interest Update

Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 257,700 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the January 15th total of 201,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Xiao-I Stock Performance

Shares of AIXI opened at $5.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.31. Xiao-I has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $22.05.

Institutional Trading of Xiao-I

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xiao-I stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Free Report) by 729.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Xiao-I worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About Xiao-I

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co, Ltd., provides software services in the People’s Republic of China. It offers conversational AI platform that uses deep learning, data enhancement, active learning technologies for dialog management, context processing mechanisms, and driven by a learning system; knowledge fusion platform which integrates Q&A, documents, multimedia, information forms, business processes, knowledge graphs, and multimodal; intelligence voice platform to enhance intelligent speech solutions, realizing the macro processes of intelligent IVP, intelligent outbound calls, speech analysis, agent assistance, and human-computer interaction; and hyperautomation platform that integrates technologies, such as OCR, NLP, and visualized data mining and analysis that enables users to realize business and process automation.

