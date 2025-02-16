Walker Crips Group (LON:WCW) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18), with a volume of 2217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.16).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.96 million, a P/E ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.45.

Walker Crips Group (LON:WCW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 27th. The company reported GBX (2.56) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Walker Crips Group had a net margin of 135.52% and a return on equity of 200.76%.

In other Walker Crips Group news, insider David Gelber purchased 811 shares of Walker Crips Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,840 ($23.16) per share, with a total value of £14,922.40 ($18,782.13). Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Walker Crips Group plc engages in the provision of financial products and services to private and professional clients in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Financial Planning & Wealth Management, and Software as a Service. The company offers investment management services, such as discretionary bespoke and model portfolio, as well as advisory managed and dealing services; and financial planning services comprising cash flow planning, pensions and retirement planning, self-invested personal pensions (SIPP)/small self-administered schemes (SSAS), investment, tax planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, and protection services to individuals, families, businesses, and trusts.

