Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Shares Down 14.1% – Here’s Why

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 14.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 136,703 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 141,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Stellar AfricaGold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.45, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stellar AfricaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellar AfricaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.